CAPWN moving to a tobacco free campus Jan. 1

GERING - Smoking and tobacco usage is a leading cause of illness and preventable death in the US. This includes exposure of secondhand smoke to non-smokers.

In an effort to further promote health lifestyles, Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska, CAPWN, has adopted a Tobacco Free Workplace effective Jan. 1, 2021. This means that staff, visitors and patients will no longer be able to use tobacco products of any kind on CAPWN property. This includes not only buildings and warehouses but also the grounds and vehicles. Signs will be posted and smoking receptacles will no longer be present.

Products included in this change include but are not limited to cigarettes, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, pipes, or any other tobacco-related product. The rental housing that CAPWN provides to clients in the community are excluded from the tobacco-free plan.

Please join CAPWN in promoting health and wellbeing. Those interested in smoking cessation products should visit with their health care provider.

