GERING — Winners in the COVID-19-delayed Oregon Trail Days Rod n Custom Car Show held August 21 were recently announced.

Show Chairperson Mike Minzey said plaques were awarded to the top four entries as selected by show participants. All four of the awards were considered equal.

Chevrolets thoroughly dominated the show as the top four were all representatives of the brand.

Winners were Jack Schmidt of Scottsbluff with his red and white 1960 Impala convertible; Loveland, Colorado’s Shawna Hoffer with her blue 1971 Chevelle; the 1965 purple C10 pickup of Terrytown’s Nadine Schledewitz; and a 1955 black and gray Bel Air convertible shown by Teri Metcalf of Scottsbluff.

“Participant numbers were down considerably from the normal eighties to 36,” Minzey said, “and that may be contributed to COVID-19 health measures and concerns, a rescheduled date, and the drastically reduced activities of OTD.”

Ten communities within Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming were represented. Spectator traffic was considered steady, gradually picking up as the evening progressed.

Sponsors Frank Parts, Kare Heilbrun State Farm Insurance, Pony Express Station, Logoz, High Plains Budweiser, Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau and Scottsbluff Valley Street Rods were thanked for their support of the show.