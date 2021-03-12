Chadron State College closed Monday

CHADRON — Chadron State College is closing its campus Monday, March 15, due to forecasted winter weather conditions. Residence halls will remain open and dining services will resume operations Monday.

CSC is currently on its midterm break. Since campus will be closed Monday, college officials are requesting students to not return to campus this weekend due to potentially hazardous road conditions.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports a possibility of a significant winter storm that begins Friday evening and continues through Monday morning. Heavy snow, freezing rain, icy roads, and blizzard conditions may occur.

The National Weather Service predicts this storm will impact travel on roads, including Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

