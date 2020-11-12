Chili Day for Art canceled

SCOTTSBLUFF – Due to the COVID-19 spread in our area, the West Nebraska Arts Center Board has decided to cancel the Chili Day of Art Fundraiser. The board feels it is in everyone’s best interest to take health precautions. Donations are still encouraged to the West Nebraska Arts Center.

The Chili Day of Art Fundraiser was going to replace the canceled fundraiser Art in the Courtyard that would have been in September. The funds made from this fundraiser would have helped with things like building repair projects, monthly maintenance, programming multigenerational classes and workshops, instructor fees, special events and gallery exhibits. For those who would still like to donate to help the WNAC continue achieving in these areas, please contact them. Any donation is welcome and gratefully appreciated.

“We are always thankful for your donations. Your generous support keeps us healthy. Thank you for always supporting our fundraisers, so we can have community events that encourage fellowship and the arts,” Executive Director Michele Denton said. “It is tragic that we must cancel yet another fundraiser; however, our community members’ safety is a priority to the West Nebraska Arts Center as well as providing a healthy place to create.”

The WNAC hopes to offer other events and opportunities for the arts in the future. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call 308-632-2226 or email steph@thewnac.com or michele@thewnac.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form