Christmas on the Frontier cancelled

FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. – Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be canceling its annual “Christmas on the Frontier.” Programs and performances will be on hold this year to meet health and safety guidance.

Fort Laramie National Historic Site continues to work with state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel “Christmas on the Frontier” activities is based on the guidance provided by local public health authorities. Fort Laramie NHS is committed to returning this annual community event to its traditional activities in 2021 and looks forward to providing the public with safe visitor services and activities in the future.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Fort Laramie NHS, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored to ensure a are safe and clean environment for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

The following services are currently accessible to the public at Fort Laramie NHS:

— Visitor Center 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.