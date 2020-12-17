 Skip to main content
Church Food Pantry to host USDA food giveaway
Church Food Pantry to host USDA food giveaway

  • Updated
SCOTTSBLUFF — As a continuing part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program, a special distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and local volunteers will distribute one box of fresh vegetables and one gallon of milk each to 250 families.

The Farm to Table program helps farmers to market their abundance of food to families needing assistance, providing an important service to the community and farmers alike.

“During this holiday season, there are many who will struggle to fully celebrate with loved ones as they have in past years. Due to layoffs, job losses, and illness, many men, women and children will be at risk for hunger in our own community. God calls all of us to respond to those in need - to clothe the naked and feed the hungry. We at First Christian Church take this call seriously,” Rev. Nona Hodder said. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the USDA and Cash-Wa Distributors, to help local families.”

Those interested should gather at the church no earlier than 10 a.m. on Friday for the distribution of food.

