Church Food Pantry to host USDA food giveaway

SCOTTSBLUFF — As a continuing part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program, a special distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and local volunteers will distribute one box of fresh vegetables and one gallon of milk each to 250 families.

“During this holiday season, there are many who will struggle to fully celebrate with loved ones as they have in past years. Due to layoffs, job losses, and illness, many men, women and children will be at risk for hunger in our own community. God calls all of us to respond to those in need - to clothe the naked and feed the hungry. We at First Christian Church take this call seriously,” Rev. Nona Hodder said. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the USDA and Cash-Wa Distributors, to help local families.”