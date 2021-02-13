Cities Extend Snow Emergency

Due to prolonged weather conditions, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are extending the snow emergency until 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15. Persons living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. The public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.