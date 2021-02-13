Cities Extend Snow Emergency

Due to prolonged weather conditions, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are extending the snow emergency until 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15. Persons living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. The public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.
CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF
South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland
Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26
Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street
5th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26
27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue
20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue
East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue
West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway
Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I
CITY OF GERING
10th Street from J Street to U Street
10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the North Platte River bridge
M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to the Highway 71 bypass
21st Avenue from M Street/Old Oregon Trail north to the North Platte River bridge
Lockwood Road from M Street/Old Oregon Trail south to the Highway 71 bypass
Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street
Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road
U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street
U Street from 7th Street east to 21st Avenue
S Street from 10th Street to 7th Street
7th Street from M Street to Country Club Road
Country Club Road from 10th Street to 7th Street
*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10th Street from K Street to S Street
M Street from 9th Street to 14th Street
CITY OF TERRYTOWN
Terry Boulevard from 10th Street to Stable Club Road
Stable Club Road from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street
The local police departments will be assisting the street departments if vehicles are not removed from the designated snow routes.