City, county offices will close
City, county offices will close

SCOTTSBLUFF — Martin Luther King Jr. Day closures for the City of Scottsbluff and City of Gering have been announced.

The City of Scottsbluff Administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The city offices affected will be the Administration Office; Development Services; Transportation Office; Park and Recreation Offices and facilities; Environmental Services; Water and Wastewater Office; and the Fairview Cemetery Office.

The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual.

The Scotts Bluff County Offices will be closed on Monday, Jan.18 for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

