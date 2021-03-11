City Of Gering encourages residents to prepare for the possibility of inclement weather

GERING — With the likelihood of a major snow storm this weekend, Gering City Officials encourage residents to prepare for this weather event by taking the following steps:
— As a precaution, please remove all vehicles from emergency snow routes before snow fall actually occurs. Vehicles left on snow routes are subject to being towed.
— Stock up on essential items such as groceries, toiletries and prescriptions; plan to have enough on hand for at least three days.
— City officials recommend limited travel, even locally, as crews may be on City streets removing snow; traffic can complicate and slow the City’s efforts.
— If travel is planned, consider alternate dates. If travel is a must, pay attention to travel advisories, road closures and the weather forecast before setting out. Make sure to pack a winter survival kit for vehicles and do not leave your vehicle if you become stranded – wait for emergency assistance.
— Limit time outside. If you need to be outside, dress in layers of warm clothing. Learn the signs of, and basic treatments for, frostbite and hypothermia.
— This storm is forecasted to be a heavy wet snow; avoid overexertion while shoveling snow.
— Consider offering your assistance to friends and neighbors who may need a helping hand to prepare themselves for the inclement weather.
— A winter storm can bring a variety of hazards to our community including downed trees and power lines. Have flashlights and batteries on hand in the event of a power outage.
— Bring pets inside or provide adequate shelter for animals to get out of the elements. Ensure they have plenty of fresh drinking water and food for at least three days.
— When removing snow from your property, as a reminder (per Ordinance 2053-2) - snow from a private driveway, private sidewalk, business driveway, or parking lot may not be placed on a City street. Penalty § 10.99.
— The City of Gering encourages all citizens to be prepared, informed and resilient.
Additional winter weather preparedness information can be found at the Federal Emergency Management www.ready.gov/winter-weather
Road and Travel information can be found at the State of Nebraska at https://hb.511.nebraska.gov/