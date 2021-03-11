City Of Gering encourages residents to prepare for the possibility of inclement weather

GERING — With the likelihood of a major snow storm this weekend, Gering City Officials encourage residents to prepare for this weather event by taking the following steps:

— As a precaution, please remove all vehicles from emergency snow routes before snow fall actually occurs. Vehicles left on snow routes are subject to being towed.

— Stock up on essential items such as groceries, toiletries and prescriptions; plan to have enough on hand for at least three days.

— City officials recommend limited travel, even locally, as crews may be on City streets removing snow; traffic can complicate and slow the City’s efforts.

— If travel is planned, consider alternate dates. If travel is a must, pay attention to travel advisories, road closures and the weather forecast before setting out. Make sure to pack a winter survival kit for vehicles and do not leave your vehicle if you become stranded – wait for emergency assistance.

— Limit time outside. If you need to be outside, dress in layers of warm clothing. Learn the signs of, and basic treatments for, frostbite and hypothermia.

— This storm is forecasted to be a heavy wet snow; avoid overexertion while shoveling snow.