 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Gering reminds residents to prevent pipes from freezing
0 comments

City of Gering reminds residents to prevent pipes from freezing

  • Updated
  • 0

GERING - With low temperatures predicted this week, the City of Gering would like to remind residents, whose homes or businesses are prone to freezing water lines, to leave cupboard doors under sinks open and allow a small pencil-size stream of water to run from faucets to prevent freezing pipes.

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News