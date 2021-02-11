City of Gering urges residents to protect pets in cold weather

GERING - The City of Gering would like to remind pet owners that it is important to provide a warm, dry shelter for pets to get out of the elements (by law a domestic animal must be provided with shelter). Pets can succumb to frostbite and hypothermia. Thoroughly wipe off your pet’s legs and stomach when they come in from outside to remove sleet, snow or ice. Animals can ingest salt, antifreeze or other potentially dangerous chemicals while licking their paws and fur. Remove snow from between your pet’s toes to prevent frostbite and make sure they have plenty of fresh drinking water at all times. Please remember that if it is too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet; keep animals inside if possible. Don’t leave pets alone in a car during cold weather, as vehicles can act as an icebox that holds in the cold, potentially causing hypothermia.