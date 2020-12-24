City of Kimball and landfill closed

KIMBALL — The City of Kimball offices and the Kimball Landfill will close early in observance of the Christmas Holiday on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 12 p.m. and will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25. The Kimball Landfill will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The Kimball Public Library will close early on Thursday at 4 p.m. and will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The City of Kimball offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. in observance of New Year’s Day. Kimball Landfill will be closed on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, 2021. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

The Kimball Public Library will be closing early at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 and closed on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, 2021 in observance of New Year’s Day.

