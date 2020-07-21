KIMBALL — The City of Kimball Street Department wanted all citizens of Kimball and surrounding areas to be aware that there will be a complete closure at the intersection of Third Street and Chestnut Street.
The closure will require Chestnut Street to be closed from First Street and Third Street. The city will detour northbound traffic to Oak Street and southbound traffic to Howard Street. The city anticipate the installations to take approximately 10 to 14 days.
Downtown businesses will remain accessible but through traffic will not be permitted. The City of Kimball appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while this repair is being completed.
