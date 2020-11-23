City of Scottsbluff closing offices for Thanksgiving

SCOTTSBLUFF - The City of Scottsbluff Administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.

The City Offices affected will be the Administration Office; Development Services; Transportation Office; Park and Recreation Offices; Environmental Services; Water and Wastewater Office; and the Fairview Cemetery Office. The Police and Fire Departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday season.