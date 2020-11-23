City of Scottsbluff closing offices for Thanksgiving

SCOTTSBLUFF - The City of Scottsbluff Administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.
The City Offices affected will be the Administration Office; Development Services; Transportation Office; Park and Recreation Offices; Environmental Services; Water and Wastewater Office; and the Fairview Cemetery Office. The Police and Fire Departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!