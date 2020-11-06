City of Scottsbluff, County offices close for Veterans Day

The City of Scottsbluff Administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

The city offices affected will be the administration office; development services; transportation office; park and recreation offices and facilities; environmental services; water and wastewater office; and the Fairview Cemetery office.

The Police and Fire Departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual.

The Scotts Bluff County Offices also be closed for the holiday.

