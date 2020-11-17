City of Scottsbluff, Village of Morrill receive state owner occupied rehab funds

MORRILL/SCOTTSBLUFF - Two applications recently submitted by the Panhandle Area Development District (PADD) on behalf of the City of Scottsbluff and Village of Morrill have been successfully funded.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced they had selected nine communities as recipients under the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation funding opportunity of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for 2020 totaling $4,067,000.

The grants are funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program and administered by DED. Both the Village of Morrill and City of Scottsbluff applications were fully funded in the amounts of $462,500 and $732,500 respectively.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation funds enable communities to make substantial repairs and improvements to homes on behalf of low-and-moderate-income households. Ultimately, these repairs, which can range from new siding or roofing to electrical updates, energy efficient windows and everything in-between not only impact the lives of individuals and families, but can transform the appearance and vitality of entire neighborhoods.

Residents in Morrill or Scottsbluff who own and occupy their homes and also meet the income guidelines are encouraged to apply by calling PADD at 308-436-6584.

