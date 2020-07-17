Gering City Council approved a new license for the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites on M Street to have the whole building under the liquor license. Valerie Williamson, the general manager for just over a year said the hotel wanted to allow guests who bought alcohol at the ground floor lounge to take it back to their individual rooms.

“We had kept the liquor they sold in the lounge area, and did not allow guests to take it up to their rooms,” she said.

Williamson said she heard from other hotel managers that liquor licenses were for the entire building, so she said they put in the petition during their annual review process. Williamson said it should be approved soon, as the company already paid for paperwork. Councils approve liquor licenses on the local level and they are submitted to the state Liquor Control Commission for approval.