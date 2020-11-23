Community Hospital reinstates no visitor policy

TORRINGTON — To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner Health location in Torrington, effective 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. This includes outpatient and ambulatory locations, such as: clinics, urgent cares, imaging centers, surgery centers and occupational health services locations.
There are four exceptions to the visitor restrictions:
— Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one guardian or support individual with them.
— Laboring mothers may have one support person with them. Doulas will also be permitted but must leave after the birth.
— Persons with disabilities who, due to the specifics of the disability, require assistance from someone in order to effectively participate in the health care process will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany them while in any Banner facility.
— End of life visitations will be accommodated.
Everyone who enters a Banner Health facility is subject to a health screening to ensure they are not exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness. In addition, they must have their own mask which should be worn at all times while inside Banner facilities.
Hospital officials said in the release that they understand this will be challenging, but are committed to take the necessary precautions to protect patients, health care workers and the community.
