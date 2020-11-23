Community Hospital reinstates no visitor policy

TORRINGTON — To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner Health location in Torrington, effective 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. This includes outpatient and ambulatory locations, such as: clinics, urgent cares, imaging centers, surgery centers and occupational health services locations.

There are four exceptions to the visitor restrictions:

— Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one guardian or support individual with them.

— Laboring mothers may have one support person with them. Doulas will also be permitted but must leave after the birth.

— Persons with disabilities who, due to the specifics of the disability, require assistance from someone in order to effectively participate in the health care process will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany them while in any Banner facility.

— End of life visitations will be accommodated.