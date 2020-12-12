COVID-19 vaccine on its way to Regional West

SCOTTSBLUFF― The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is in the final steps of approving two COVID-19 vaccines prior to shipments being distributed throughout the country, including Nebraska.

“Regional West expects the initial stock of the vaccine to be delivered in the next two to three weeks,” said Paulette Schnell, Regional West Community Health director and Scotts Bluff County Health director.

The vaccine will be distributed in waves. The first wave will have three phases (a, b, and c). Phase A distribution will go to healthcare and long term care facilities; Phase B will include first responders, the education sector, food and agriculture, corrections staff, and utilities and transportation; while Phase C will include people who are 65 years of age and older, vulnerable populations, and congregate living, including nursing homes. Future waves of distribution have not been announced, however, vaccine distribution for the general public is anticipated in early spring 2021.