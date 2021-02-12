CSC community supports Food Pantry

CHADRON — This month’s Chadron State College Food Pantry will include fresh produce for the first time, according to organizer Kate Pope. An anonymous donor is providing the produce to be distributed to CSC students on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Food Pantry will be in the Student Center Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pope said student volunteers with The Big Event have committed to helping with the February and March events.

A Food Pantry of only pre-packaged bags will be March 8 from 10 a.m. to noon and March 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Student Center for students staying on campus during the break when Dining Services is closed.

Choice style Food Pantries with a pre-packaged bags option will be March 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., April 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and April 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Student Center.

Each bag has approximately $18-20 worth of items and 79 bags were distributed at the January Food Pantry. Those interested in donating may do so by selecting CSC Food Pantry in the drop-down box at www.csc.edu/foundation/eaglesrise/. Local businesses and CSC employees donated $2,500 to the Food Pantry through the Foundation’s Fall Fund Drive.

In October 2020, a food drive competition between the branches of First National Bank of Omaha in Chadron and Kearney harvested 1,700 food items, and a November drive on campus resulted in 325 food items. Pope said the food pantry has served 566 students since February 2020.

