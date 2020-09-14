CSC students and alumni complete mural

CHADRON – Chadron State College students and alumni helped create a mural honoring Chadron’s volunteer firefighters. The mural, completed in July, is the sixth in the Chadron Area Chamber of Commerce’s Art Alley/Paint the Town project.

The mural depicts three firefighters marching south on Chadron’s Main Street with a fire hose toward a fire coming over C-Hill, reminiscent of a 2006 fire. It is approximately 20 feet high and 40 feet long on an interior wall in the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department’s Sixth Street training center.

Former Chadron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jack Rhembrandt said the exterior of the building is metal and not suitable for a mural.

“Being inside, it stands as a constant reminder of why it’s important always be training,” Rhembrandt said.

The mural was the culmination of months of planning and refining rough drafts into a finished design.

Gabby Michna, Chadron Area Chamber Director, who leads the Art Alley/Paint the Town committee, initially contacted Art Professor and Art Guild adviser Mary Donahue to see how the Art Guild could help.

“I remembered that Art Guild members had helped with previous Art Alley projects and we are constantly looking for people to help us execute murals that encompass the vision of the building owners,” Michna said. “All supplies and materials were donated. It makes such a difference. Donations made it possible.”

Donahue said she gave Christopher Wright, president of the Art Guild, the information from Michna and he took it from there. Wright met with Rhembrandt about his vision for the mural and the pair continued to fine tune their ideas.