DesEnfants scholarship available

SCOTTSBLUFF — Applications being accepted for memorial scholarship or 2021 Only, the Oregon Trail Community Foundation is offering a Scholarship that has been funded by the family and friends of Dr. Jack DesEnfants as a memorial tribute.

Dr. John A. DesEnfants was a well known and highly regarded orthodontist for nearly 40 years in Scottsbluff.

The Dr. John A. DesEnfants Memorial Scholarship is specifically for those interested in pursuing a career as a dental hygienist or as a dentist, oral surgeon or orthodontist, the Dr. John A. DesEnfants Memorial Scholarship will award: Three scholarships to students who are interested in a career as a dental hygienist ($2,000 each, payable over two years); One scholarship to a student pursuing a career as a dentist, oral surgeon or orthodontist ($6,000, payable over four years).

Applicants must provide a short application relating to goals, training path or plan, future employment interests and three letters of recommendation.

Applications must be submitted to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation by April 1. All applications will be reviewed by the OTCF Scholarship Committee.

Printable applications and more information are available online at www.otcf.org.

