SCOTTSBLUFF - First Baptist Church will host its monthly Diaper Depot Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Diaper Depot will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the church located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

Diapers will be available for anyone who has a need.

For more information, contact the church at 308-635-2548 or visit First Baptist Diaper Depot on Facebook.

