Disney film coming back to SkyView Drive-in

The brand new Disney film “Raya at the Last Dragon” will show March 26-28 at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in for another weekend.

In the film, it is up to a lone warrior named Raya to find the last dragon left in the fantasy world of Kumandra after monsters called Druuns practically destroy the entire species.

The film will screen at the drive-in theater Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:45 p.m. each night. The gate will open 45 minutes prior to each screening. The cost is $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. The cost is $7 per person for non-members, and there is no car load pricing.

The Midwest SkyView offers number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concession offerings have been expanded to include hot concession items (pizza, hot dogs, nachos, hot pretzels, hot chocolate and hot apple cider) with two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form