ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance is partnering with Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) to establish the City of Alliance Utility Assistance (Neighbors Helping Neighbors) Program. This program will provide residents a voluntary opportunity to contribute to other Alliance residents who need assistance paying their utility bills.

Over one-third of households in the United States have difficulty paying their energy bills and that financial insecurity is on the rise in Box Butte County, also. Households may forgo food, medicine and other necessities in order to pay a utility bill or they may keep their homes at unsafe temperatures to reduce their bills. In some instances, unplanned expenses cause financial shortfalls for households who do not otherwise qualify for assistance.

The City of Alliance is offering the opportunity for utility customers to add a one-time or recurring donation to their monthly utility bill. Any dollar amount makes a difference in the lives of Alliance residents. Donations may be tax-deductible and a statement of your gift will be provided at year-end, as appropriate. Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) will hold all donations in a designated fund until they are able to begin distributions.

For more information about how to donate, please contact the Alliance Utility Office at 308-762-5075.

To be eligible for assistance under this program, applicants must:

— Complete NCAP’s assistance application form, including providing proof of income

— Be a current resident and utility customer of City of Alliance, and

— Have a delinquent residential utility bill, subject to disconnect.

If you wish to apply for assistance, please contact the Northwest Community Action office at 308-762-4523 for application assistance.