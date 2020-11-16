Downey to have second mental health evaluation

TORRINGTON — A Wyoming man accused of burglary has been ordered to undergo a second mental health evaluation.

James Mack Downey has been ordered to have another mental health evaluation, according to an agreement between his defense attorney, Denny Harts, and the Goshen County Attorney’s Office filed on Oct. 9.

Downey had previously been evaluated at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston. According to court files from July 29, WSH determined Downey to be a competent person because he understands the proceedings against him in the case. Downey did not want to continue his plea of not guilty by mental illness.

According to court files on Sept. 24, Harts filed papers for Downey asking for the right to waive a jury trial and to have the trial overseen by Eighth Judicial District Judge Patrick Korell.

Downey has been charged with three felony counts, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and battery and unlawful entry into structure/premises.

According to court documents, on the early morning hours of Oct. 8, 2019, deputies with the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home invasion in progress. Deputies were informed that the victims had fought off a person that had broken into their home.

