ESU #13 announces move of Sidney location, sale of property

SCOTTSBLUFF — Educational Service Unit #13 (ESU 13) announces the move of its Sidney office location to a newly built wing of Western Nebraska Community College’s Sidney satellite campus. The move stems from ESU 13’s unprecedented growth in staff and programs over the past several years. Additionally, the space fills the need for a distance learning classroom, allowing Sidney Public Schools to participate in ESU 13’s Valley Alternative Learning Transitioning School (VALTS).

The 12-member board and ESU 13 administration explored options from upgrading the existing facility to building new, ultimately, deciding to partner with Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC). The building is a 10,000 square-foot addition to the existing WNCC campus. In addition to the office space, conference rooms, and distance learning classroom, the campus hosts a new garage facility shared with WNCC.

At the December ESU 13 Board meeting, Administrator Andrew Dick informed the board of the decision to host an online auction in February as the first step to dispose of furniture from ESU 13’s previous Sidney Toledo Street location. Plans are being made with Kraupie’s Real Estate and Auctioneers to hold an online auction of remaining property. In the event there is any property left after the auction, ESU 13 will offer it to school districts and other area partners. Any remaining property will be appropriately disposed of. To view pictures of the auction, please visit: https://www.farmauction.net/auction/.