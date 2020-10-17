EWC awarded Perkins Consortium Grant

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College recently received notification of the successful receipt of a $25,000 grant from the Wyoming Department of Education for the Eastern Wyoming College Perkins Consortium’s Programming & Software Development Program of Study project (2020 Cutting Edge Grant).

This grant is the first consortium of its kind in the state and involves EWC along with the following school districts: Platte County 2, Niobrara County 1, and Weston 7.

The Cutting Edge grant will be used to implement two different initiatives for emerging technology in the Spring of 2021. The first step will be adding a new program of Programming & Software Development. The second step will be the development of innovative After School Programs and/or Enrichment Fridays to support Career & Technical Education (CTE) for students in grades 7-12 who are enrolled in Guernsey-Sunrise, Niobrara County, Upton, and the Wyoming Virtual Academy. These schools serve approximately 650 7th-12th grade students.