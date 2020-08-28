EWC notified of COVID-19 case

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College was notified that a visitor who accompanied a current student on campus on Aug. 21 recently tested positive for COVID-19, the college announced on Thursday.

Due to the exposure risk of the visitor and the exposed student, and in an abundance of caution, the EWC Cosmetology classroom, Cosmetology computer classroom and instructor offices, CTEC commons and the CTEC restrooms located near Cosmetology were closed immediately for deep cleaning and are expected to reopen 24 hours after cleaning is completed. The Cosmetology clinic floor remained open until Thursday evening when it would be deep cleaned.

Students who were in close proximity of the exposed student will be released from all classes until Monday.

College officials are currently working with those individuals who may have had potential exposure to the infected individual and the exposed student while both were on campus. The College has contacted Goshen County public health officials for further guidance.

As a reminder, officials say that those with symptoms of illness or those who develop COVID-19 symptoms on campus should isolate themselves immediately and contact a health care professional.

Any additional information is ewc.wy.edu/alerts.