EWC notified of positive student COVID-19 case

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington has been notified that a student has tested positive for COVID-19, officials released Tuesday.

In an abundance of caution College officials have closed and will begin deep cleaning all areas where the student was present.

Public Health officials are working directly with this student to determine contact tracing and will directly contact any individuals who are determined to be at risk due to close contact. Close contact refers to an individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, regardless of whether masks were in use.

As a reminder, if you have symptoms of illness, or develop COVID-19 symptoms while on campus, isolate yourself immediately and contact a health care professional. Please remember to continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing, and wear a face covering/mask at all times. All students, employees, and visitors are required to wear masks or face coverings in all EWC facilities. Any updates will continue to be posted on the EWC website at the following link: https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/.

