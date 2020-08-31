EWC notified of positive student COVID-19 case

TORRINGTON Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington has been notified that a student, who was self-quarantined due to exposure, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This student case is related to the positive case of a visitor to the Campus reported by the college last week. Fortunately, the student, who resides off campus, took all of the necessary precautions to eliminate any spread of the virus to the campus community and has been in self-quarantine since Aug. 27 with the last reported visit to campus of Aug. 26. The student was not in contact with other students or on campus at the time of or after confirmation of a positive result.

In an abundance of caution last week, college officials closed and deep cleaned parts of the Career and Technical Education Center once the student found out about the exposure to a positive case.

Public Health officials are working directly with this student to determine contact tracing and will directly contact any individuals who are determined to be at risk due to close contact. Close contact refers to an individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, regardless of whether masks were in use.

As a reminder, if you have symptoms of illness, or develop COVID-19 symptoms while on campus, isolate yourself immediately and contact a health care professional. Please remember to continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing, and wear a face covering/mask at all times. All students, employees, and visitors are required to wear masks or face coverings in all EWC facilities. Any updates will continue to be posted on the EWC website at the following link: https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/.

