EWC receives official notification of accreditation from ACEN

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College has received official notification from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) that the Board of Commissioners voted to affirm continuing accreditation for the associate nursing program, as the program is in compliance with all Accreditation Standards and Criteria reviewed during the focused visit following the implementation of the new Torrington Campus location. The Board also affirmed the next evaluation visit for Spring 2023.

The Board of Commissioners identified the following from their visit, “Financial support for the nursing program from local healthcare organizations along with collaboration to provide learning support without duplication of resources exceeds the normal expectation.”

“We are thrilled with all of our community partnerships, including not only Banner Health, but Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff and Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas. We are very proud of our program and hope to help critical access hospitals fully staff their facilities in the future,” said EWC Director of Nursing Suzey Delger.

Banner Health in Torrington provided the funds necessary to purchase three high-fidelity manikins, EKG machines, IV pumps, electric beds with night stands, a gurney, a hospital grade crib, and a simulated headboard with oxygen and suctioning. Banner Health in Torrington and Wheatland also allows their qualified nurses to work with EWC faculty as adjunct clinical instructors. Memorial Hospital of Converse County also supports the EWC nursing programs with additional, generous donations.

