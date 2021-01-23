EWC Vet Tech club holding dog wash

TORRINGTON — The Eastern Wyoming College Veterinary Technology Club will be holding a dog wash on Saturday, Jan. 30. Appointments will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. The student technicians will do minimal brushing and do not shave out mats. A current rabies certificate is required to participate. If you have a dog that is scared of the dryer, they need to be here early so they can stay until they are dry.