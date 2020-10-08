EWC Vet Tech club holding dog wash

TORRINGTON - The Eastern Wyoming College Veterinary Technology Club will be holding a dog wash on Saturday, Oct. 17. Appointments will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. The student technicians will do minimal brushing and do not shave out mats. A current rabies certificate is required to participate. If you have a dog that is scared of the dryer, they need to be here early so they can stay until they are dry.
If the weather permits, the students will set up a registration table outside of the north entrance to the Veterinary Technology building. EWC requires all visitors wear a mask and sign in when entering all buildings on campus.
Vet Tech students will be calling previous customers for appointments. To make an appointment please contact Bethany at 307-254-2702 or AdMarie at 307-797-0964. Leave a message and a student will return your call.
