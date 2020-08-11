TORRINGTON — The Workforce Development office at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington will hold an American Heart Association (AHA) CPR/First Aid/AED/BLS class for certification or renewal. This class will be held on the main campus in Torrington in CTEC room 210 on Saturday, August 29, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a 30 minute lunch break. The cost of this class will be $80.
Due to AHA regulations, all EWC sponsored CPR/First Aid and BLS classes must be 6 hours in length. Pre-paid registration is required, and registration will be taken until 2:00 pm the day before class begins.
There is a hybrid option for CPR/First Aid or BLS through the American Heart Association website. The cost of the on-line class is $30 for CPR/First Aid and $28.50 for the BLS class. When you complete the on-line class/classes, you can make arrangements with the EWC Community Education office to schedule a skills test. The price of the skills test is $55, which includes the fee for your card.
To register for this class, contact Donna White at the EWC Community Education office at 307-532-8323.
