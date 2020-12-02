EWC's Sagebrush and Roses event canceled

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College officials have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Sagebrush and Roses event scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021 at the Goshen County Rendezvous Center. This popular black tie, blue jean gala is held each January by the EWC Foundation. Funds raised benefit the agricultural programs at the College.

“This was a tough decision for us as we know our community loves this event as much as we do,” said Tami Afdahl, Director of College Relations. “The health and safety of our students, employees, donors, and community drove our decision. As a committee, we will put our focus on making the January 2022 event a special one to remember!”