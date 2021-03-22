Explore the crossroads virtually curing Fort Laramie’s Writing Festival

FORT LARAMIE, Wyoming – Get your pencils, pens, keyboards, and touchpads ready. Fort Laramie National Historic Site and the Nebraska Writing Project will be hosting a virtual writing festival the week of April 12.

Teachers and students from fifth grade through high school are invited to this year’s festival. This will be a free digital event for classes and clubs able to watch online videos and participate in digital writing prompts. Participants will be encouraged to submit their work at the end of the festival for feedback and to be shared with the public through the park’s website.

The park will post a daily video that will help writers explore and be inspired by the fort’s role as a waystation and crossroads on western trails from April 12-15. Each video will be run from 30 to 40 minutes including an introduction to a trail story by a park ranger and a writing prompt led by a facilitator from the Nebraska Writing Project. The festival will conclude with a thank you video to be posted on April 16.

Enrichment materials will be available to adapt each session for learners of different abilities. This is flexible event, so take part in any or all of the following sessions after they open to the public: