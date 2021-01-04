Explore the science behind common nature finds in six-part ‘Science Of’ series

LINCOLN — Hibernation. Protective fur, feathers or scales. Lichens.

On the surface, these topics may all seem unrelated, but each is a part of a six-week virtual webinar series, “The Science Of,” hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The series, taught by Game and Parks educators, starts Jan. 14 and will take place at 3 p.m. CST via Zoom.

The series is designed to explore the science behind everyday things people see or hear about nature or animals — even sometimes those found in their own backyard.

This series will feature:

Jan. 14: The Science of … Hibernation

Jan. 21: The Science of … Body Coverings

Jan. 28: The Science of … Turtles

Feb. 4: The Science of … Mosses and Lichens

Feb. 11: The Science of … Threatened and Endangered Species

Feb. 18: The Science of … Wetlands