Explore the science behind common nature finds in six-part ‘Science Of’ series

LINCOLN — Hibernation. Protective fur, feathers or scales. Lichens.
On the surface, these topics may all seem unrelated, but each is a part of a six-week virtual webinar series, “The Science Of,” hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The series, taught by Game and Parks educators, starts Jan. 14 and will take place at 3 p.m. CST via Zoom.
The series is designed to explore the science behind everyday things people see or hear about nature or animals — even sometimes those found in their own backyard.
This series will feature:
Jan. 14: The Science of … Hibernation
Jan. 21: The Science of … Body Coverings
Jan. 28: The Science of … Turtles
Feb. 4: The Science of … Mosses and Lichens
Feb. 11: The Science of … Threatened and Endangered Species
Feb. 18: The Science of … Wetlands
The webinars are free, but require pre-registration. Sign up for one or all of the webinars at calendar.outdoornebraska.org or through the Game and Parks’ Facebook page at Facebook.com/NEGameandParks. Those registered will receive a confirmation email with a password to login to the webinar at the specific date and time.
Unable to attend a live event? Each virtual webinar will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks Education channel on YouTube. Search “Nebraska Game and Parks Education” on YouTube and subscribe for future videos.
For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.