TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington has recently learned that an employee of the contractor working on the Veterinary Technology classroom remodel project has tested positive for COVID-19.

This individual did not have any contact with EWC students and has not been in that facility since the morning of July 30. A very limited number of EWC employees were potentially in the building at the same time as this individual last week but did not have close contact or long-term contact with this individual. The employees with potential contact are voluntarily self-isolating.

All EWC employees, students, visitors and guests are required to wear masks while in an EWC facility. Masks are not required outside of the facilities. The College also has employees, students, visitors and guests sign in and out of each facility each day and has numerous cleaning regimens in place.

A copy of the campus Covid plan can be found on the college’s website at the following link:

https://ewc.wy.edu/documents/2020/07/recover-respond-and-restart-2020-report.pdf/.