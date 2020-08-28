FACE 2 FACE coming to WNAC

SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Leslie Jordan, Gary & Michele Denton present FACE 2 FACE by Micah & Nathan Trampe.

Discover the imperfections that make the familiar extraordinary as the arts center displays Micah and Nathan Trampe’s artwork. This duo show includes painting, drawing, 3D design and more.

This exhibition will be September 3-27. The opening reception will be Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. This reception is free and open to the public.

Staff will be serving refreshments, hor d’ oeuvres and wine. The art center does not require masks, however, staff do wish to respect the social distancing and people’s comfort levels. If a person feels sick, please do not come to the West Nebraska Arts Center until you feel better.

The center does have tyedye masks for purchase. The center will also have free masks and gloves available.

WNAC is located at the corner of First Avenue and 18th Street in Scottsbluff. For questions or concerns you can visit www.thewnac.com or call 308-632-2226.