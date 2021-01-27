Fatal Monday morning crash caused by medical issue

A 68-year-old retired Goshen County teacher died in a crash Monday.

According to a Torrington Police report, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Torrington police officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the 1900 block of East D Street.

After officers arrived on the scene, they observed a silver Nissan pickup that had collided with a green Ford F-150.

The driver of the Nissan, 68-year-old Patrick O’Connor, was unconscious in his vehicle and did not respond. Officers gained entry to the vehicle and found that the driver did not have any signs of life. He was removed from the vehicle and officers performed CPR until EMS arrived to transport him to the hospital. Attempts to revive O'Connor were unsuccessful.

O’Connor was a retired Lingle-Fort Laramie teacher, who still substituted, and has been described as well loved. A memo was sent to teachers at LFL informing them of the sad news. Many students remembered him as a very caring and giving teacher.

The investigation revealed that the Nissan was traveling south on East D Street. The Nissan crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck the F-150, which was parked and unoccupied in the northbound parking lane. There was moderate damage to both vehicles.

It is believed that O’Connor suffered a medical event that prior to the collision.

