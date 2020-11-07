Fellowship of Christian Athletes welcomes local man to 2020 Hall of Champions

Martin has consistently encouraged and prayed for FCA. His heart for the unreached inspires him to give generously of his time and talent along with his treasure, thus serving as a pillar for the ministry in western Nebraska where he has lived and worked as an ophthalmologist. Martin has used his influence to encourage and involve others in FCA through events such as the Panhandle Area banquet, the National Golf Scramble (now the FCA Legacy Classic) and President’s Weekend. He has faithfully served in leadership roles through the FCA Golf Board, the Panhandle Area Board and the FCA Nebraska State Board. He recently completed terms on the FCA International Board and the FCA Board of Trustees, and he has attended International Capacity Conferences and remained committed to making disciples in whatever FCA role he is serving.