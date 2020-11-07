Fellowship of Christian Athletes welcomes local man to 2020 Hall of Champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) has announced that seven partners and supporters of the world’s largest international sports ministry will be inducted into its Hall of Champions this year. One of those honorees includes Dr. Judson Martin, a local man.
Mike Ayers, Jean Barrett, Jay Bell, Jeff Edmondson, Theodore Ginn, Sr., Dr. Judson Martin, and Steve Powell have worked tirelessly to further the FCA Vision: to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes. FCA Hall of Champions honorees over the years have consisted of a mix of coaches, athletes and volunteers.
“These seven outstanding servant-leaders share the same attributes found in every member of our Hall of Champions: dedication, commitment, and service—to our Lord Jesus Christ, to their sport, teams, and communities,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. “Jesus said in Matthew 20, ‘But among you it will be different. Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant.’
Dr. Judson Martin’s FCA involvement began in high school, continued during his basketball career at the University of Nebraska and intensified as an adult. Over the past 40-plus years, he has faithfully dedicated his time and financial resources to advancing the Christian message alongside FCA by serving as a board member, presenter, coach and financial supporter.
Martin has consistently encouraged and prayed for FCA. His heart for the unreached inspires him to give generously of his time and talent along with his treasure, thus serving as a pillar for the ministry in western Nebraska where he has lived and worked as an ophthalmologist. Martin has used his influence to encourage and involve others in FCA through events such as the Panhandle Area banquet, the National Golf Scramble (now the FCA Legacy Classic) and President’s Weekend. He has faithfully served in leadership roles through the FCA Golf Board, the Panhandle Area Board and the FCA Nebraska State Board. He recently completed terms on the FCA International Board and the FCA Board of Trustees, and he has attended International Capacity Conferences and remained committed to making disciples in whatever FCA role he is serving.
“Whether it’s his beloved state of Nebraska, the Midwest Region or across the world, Jud is passionate about advancing the Gospel regardless of the environment,” said Tim Johnson, FCA VP of Field Ministry for the Midwest Region. “There is no doubt about his intentions for FCA being his primary ministry for Kingdom support and work. Jud’s life has been a testament to his love for and commitment to FCA.”
Martin is married to his wife, Sue.
This spring, the Class of 2020 along with their families will be honored during a special event at the FCA Support Center in Kansas City. Inductees will be presented with a special award, and their photos and biographies will become part of FCA’s Hall of Champions display.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!