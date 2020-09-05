 Skip to main content
Firefighters launch virtual fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association
SCOTTSBLUFF — As the COVID pandemic affects communities across the United States, it has also impacted in-person fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community — one dollar at a time — as part of the Fill the Boot program. But this year, due to social distancing, that’s not possible.

The Scottsbluff Fill the Boot will be conducted virtually at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/L1454 or by texting ‘BOOT’ to 24325

Donations collected by Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters Local 1454 help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living in our community with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

