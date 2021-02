SCOTTSBLUFF - First Baptist Church will host a free breakfast that is open to the public Sunday, Feb. 7.

The breakfast will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. at the church located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

All are welcome to attend for food and great fellowship. Call the church at 635-2548 or visit the church Facebook page at First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff with any questions.

