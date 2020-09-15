First Christian Church participating in food distribution Wednesday

SCOTTSBLUFF — As part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program, a September distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at First Christian Church.

The food distribution will begin at 12 p.m.

In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will distribute food boxes each to 75 families. The Farm to Table program requires each family to receive one box of fruits and vegetables, and one half gallon of milk.

“In this time of uncertainty, growing unemployment, grief, and perceived scarcity, our faith community is reaching out with God’s Good News of ‘Enough for All,’” said Pastor Nona Hodder. “When generous and compassionate folks are willing to share from their abundance, there will always be enough – even among those who are most vulnerable in these times. The number of people we are feeding from our Food Pantry doors is growing – not because of scarcity – but because there really is enough from God’s bounty for us to share.”

Those needing assistance are welcome to gather at First Christian Church at noon for this special food distribution. The regular Pastor’s Pantry ministry operates weekly Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are no prerequisites for receiving food from the pantry. Those in need will receive one box of food per household per month.

The Pastor’s Pantry is located at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ): 2102 Ave. A, Scottsbluff. For more information about the Pastor’s Pantry or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), call 308-635-1023, visit the church website at www.fccscottsbluff.org or find us on Facebook: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

