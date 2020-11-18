First Christian Church to host food distribution

SCOTTSBLUFF — As part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program, a distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Friday, Nov. 20, beginning at 10 a.m.

In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will distribute food boxes to 252 families. The Farm to Table program requires each family to receive one box of fruits and vegetables, and one half gallon of milk.

“Our food pantry has seen a lot of traffic this month, and we are grateful to partner with the USDA and Cash-Wa Distributers to provide food to our community in this time of uncertainty, growing unemployment, grief, and perceived scarcity. Our faith community is generous and there will always be enough — even among those who are most vulnerable in these times,” Pastor Nona Hodder said

Those needing assistance are welcome to gather at First Christian Church at 10 a.m. for this special food distribution. The regular Pastor’s Pantry ministry operates weekly Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are no prerequisites for receiving food from the pantry. Those in need will receive one box of food per household per month. First Christian Church gives thanks for the blessing of support from the United Way of Western Nebraska’s COVID-19 grant.

The Pastor’s Pantry is located at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ): 2102 Ave. A in Scottsbluff.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form