First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) Asking People to ‘Share Joy’ via local United Way Chapters

OMAHA, Neb. – First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is making direct donations to United Way affiliates across its geographic footprint on behalf of its customers this holiday season, while encouraging individuals throughout the communities it serves to “Share Joy” by donating to their local United Way affiliates via the FNBO Share Joy donation microsite fnbo.com/sharejoy2020. As part of this campaign, FNBO will match 50 cents of every dollar donated via the microsite, up to a maximum of $25,000. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 25.

“FNBO has selected United Way as its ‘Share Joy’ community partner because our community work in 2020 has been focused on addressing the financial impact of COVID 19, and United Way affiliates have been at the forefront of much of this work,” said Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy. “United Way chapters across our footprint provide support to organizations addressing basic needs such as housing stability, food security and other financial support.”

The bank’s contributions to Share Joy will be made in partnership with its Mortgage Banking and Wealth Management divisions, and its Business Customer Segment, which are reaching out to their customers for support. Contributors will be able to designate their contributions to United Way affiliates in their communities on the “Share Joy” microsite.

