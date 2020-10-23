Flu shots available

Flu shots will be available for veterans who are enrolled in the VA Black Hills Health Care System every Monday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m., starting on Monday, Oct. 26 at the VA Black Hills Health Care System Community Based Out Patient Clinic at 601 5th Ave, Scottsbluff.

It is a walk in clinic so appointments will not be needed and wearing a mask is required.

If you have any questions please call the VA Black Hills Health Care System Community Based Out Patient Clinic at 308-225-5330.

