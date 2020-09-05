Free Drive-Up Mobile Food Pantry in Alliance on Sept. 15

ALLIANCE — Across the Heartland, individuals and families in farming communities continue to struggle with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many find themselves in the unexpected position of seeking emergency food assistance. Food Bank for the Heartland and Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) are committed to helping those in need in rural areas.

Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with FCSAmerica and Northwest Community Action Partnership to host a free drive-up mobile food pantry in Alliance on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. The mobile pantry will take place at the Alliance Senior Center, 212 Yellowstone Ave., Alliance.

Two hundred forty community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items like peanut butter, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, among others. Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program and sliced bread will also be offered.

Volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always, they are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.

The mobile pantry is for people living in Box Butte County and surrounding communities. No identification is required to receive food. FCSAmerica is funding the mobile pantry.

A drive-up distribution method is being used in Alliance to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers from Northwest Community Action Partnership will help direct traffic and load the food for them.