Free radon kits available through PPHD

SCOTTSBLUFF - You may already know that smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer in the United States. But do you know what the second leading cause of lung cancer is? According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Radon is a naturally occurring invisible, tasteless, and odorless gas. It is harmless when dispersed in outdoor air, but when trapped in buildings, can be harmful at elevated levels.

Radon is not just an old home problem; it can found in every type of home. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services states that elevated radon levels can be found in one in every two homes in Nebraska. Testing your home is the only way to know if you have elevated radon levels present. If left unchecked, radon can accumulate in the home to levels that can damage the lung tisues and over time cause lung cancer.

Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) is raising awareness by asking communities to declare January as Radon Action Month. Widespread community awareness about the dangers of radon will help keep all communities safer from the risks of lung cancer. Help your family and community stay safe from radon exposure by testing your home today.